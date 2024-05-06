Top track

Wine Lips

The 13th Floor
Mon, 6 May, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$20.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Wine Lips are heading to Austin on May 6th with special guests.

It’s been one hell of a wild ride for Wine Lips.

Originally formed in Toronto back in 2015 as a part-time project between Cam Hilborn (vox, songwriter, guitar) and drummer extraordinaire Aur...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by LEVITATION.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wine Lips

Venue

The 13th Floor

711 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

