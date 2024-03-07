DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A Night in Portugal: Mariana Arroja, Pia Salvia & guests

2220 Arts + Archives
Thu, 7 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A Night in Portugal features fado performed via voice and harp by Mariana Arroja and Pia Salvia. The night's concert will be preceded by the short documentary, recently showcased at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, The Portuguese Calçada Knows You.

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by Vera's Heartbeat
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pia Salvia

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

