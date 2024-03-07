DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A Night in Portugal features fado performed via voice and harp by Mariana Arroja and Pia Salvia. The night's concert will be preceded by the short documentary, recently showcased at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, The Portuguese Calçada Knows You.
~
Maria...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.