Top track

Desire - Under Your Spell

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Desire (live) + Johnny Jewel (live)

YES The Pink Room
Fri, 24 May, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£22.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Desire - Under Your Spell
Got a code?

About

Italians Do It Better presents

Desire (live)

+ Johnny Jewel (live)

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Italians Do It Better.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Desire, Johnny Jewel

Venue

YES The Pink Room

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.