Domicile x Black Room presents RBX

Domicile Miami
Fri, 1 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
From $18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Immerse yourself in the heart-pounding beats of Miami's underground techno scene at "The Black Room." On March 1st, Domicile Miami transforms into a pulsating hub for hard techno enthusiasts. Featuring an electrifying lineup of exclusively local talent, al...

Girls 18+ guys 21+
Presented by Domicile.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

RBX

Venue

Domicile Miami

6391 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33150, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

