Intimate: Lil'Louis

Q Club
Fri, 1 Mar, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€20.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Venerdì 1 Marzo , lo storico Q Club di Via Padova 21 sarà protagonista del ritorno in Italia del padre fondatore della musica House e pioniere della Chicago House: DJ Lil' Louis, il primo in assoluto a Chicago a suonare regolarmente Disco.

Questa impresa...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Q Club in partnership con Soulclub e Gutter.

Lineup

Lil’ Louis, Andrea Fiorito, Pentola

Venue

Q Club

Via Padova 21, 20127 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open11:30 pm

FAQs

E' possibile acquistare i biglietti in porta, anche quando le vendite su DICE sono terminate?

si

