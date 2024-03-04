DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Stephen King Movies at The Parkway // All Movie Pass

The Parkway Theater
Mon, 4 Mar, 8:00 pm
FilmMinneapolis
$35.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

It's getting creepy at The Parkway!

A free bag of popcorn with each screening is included with the Movie Pass

Dates and start times are listed below:

The Stephen King Lineup:

  • Misery (1990) // Monday, March 4, 2024 // 8 pm screening
  • Carrie (1976) 35...
This is an all ages event.
Presented by Parkway Theater.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Parkway Theater

4814 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55417, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.