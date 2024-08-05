DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Stalag 13 + Love Equals Death

New Cross Inn
Mon, 5 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Be Sharp Promotions + New Cross Live present...

Stalag 13

https://stalag13.bandcamp.com/

Love Equals Death

https://loveequalsdeath.net/

+ Supports TBA

5th August 2024

New Cross Inn

London

6pm Doors

£12 ADV / £15 OTD

14+ (Under 16s to be accompanied)
Presented by Be Sharp Promotions / New Cross Live
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stäläg 13, Love Equals Death

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.