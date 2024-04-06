DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sean

La Marquise
Sat, 6 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€17.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rares sont les artistes qui restent discrets et ne dévoilent pas toute leur vie sur les réseaux sociaux. Sean est de ceux-là. Sa carrière débute en 2019 avec son EP, Mercutio. Il a tout juste 18 ans et emprunte au drame de Roméo et Juliette, le nom du meil...

Présenté par HIGH-LO
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sean

Venue

La Marquise

20 Quai Victor Augagneur, 69003 Lyon, France
Doors open8:00 pm

