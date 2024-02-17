Top track

James Kennedy & Ariana Madix - Party

James Kennedy

Estelle's
Sat, 17 Feb, 12:00 pm
DJAustin
$26.99

About

General admission and table service options

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Estelle's.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Estelle's

400 Colorado Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open12:00 pm

