DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Hold Steady at The Concert Hall Night #3
Add Ons:
Merch bundle:
The Constructive Summer 2024 Merch Bundle includes: event themed tote bag, event poster, and The Hold Steady Sticker sheet. Only available with purchase of a show ticket. Must be collec...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.