Bell Witch

The Arch
Sat, 6 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£21.83

About

Cultivating a sense of time outside of time, an oasis inside an increasingly frenetic media culture, doom heavyweights Bell Witch will headline The Arch this spring alongside Knoll, which is sure to rock the foundations of the seafront.

This is an 14+ event, U16's must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Divergent Promotions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Knoll, Bell Witch

Venue

The Arch

189 King's Rd, Brighton BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
550 capacity

