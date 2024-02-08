DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Burns Night Ceilidh - Thursday

Big Penny Social
Thu, 8 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We've been blown away by the demand for our Burns Night Ceilidhs so have added an extra night to make sure you can all make it! We know technically this one isn't taking place on the week of Burns Night but we'll make sure we celebrate the exact same way w...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Big Penny Social
£
Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
1400 capacity

