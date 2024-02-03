DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Kent Pop Exchange: IVW all dayer

Whereelse?
Sat, 3 Feb, 4:00 pm
GigsMargate
From £5.36
About

Where Else? is proud to present a showcase to celebrate Kent's grassroots music scene

THE KENT POP EXCHANGE
Independent Venue Week Showcase

featuring

LO BARNES, SISYPHES, COOL HOT ROCKERS, SOFT, RUBY TIPPLE, ERNEST GRAVES, SAM SLATTERY & M...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Night Harvest CIC
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open4:00 pm
150 capacity

