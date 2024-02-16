Top track

Earth & Elsewhere

Big Room Bar
Fri, 16 Feb, 7:00 pm
$16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Earth & Elsewhere
The Entire History of You
Minuet

This is an all ages event.
Presented by BravoArtist.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Earth & Elsewhere, The Entire History of you, Minuet

Venue

Big Room Bar

1036 South Front Street, Columbus, Ohio 43206, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

