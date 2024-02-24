DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sebastián Cortés, (22 Años) ha demostrado su ambición y evolución hacía el pop con sus últimos lanzamientos, afirmando así su posición como uno de los talentos creativos más llamativos de la nueva generación de artistas en España. Con un gran recibimiento...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.