Sebastián Cortés Festival Mil·leni 25

Razzmatazz 2
Sat, 24 Feb, 9:00 pm
Barcelona
€19.83
About

Sebastián Cortés, (22 Años) ha demostrado su ambición y evolución hacía el pop con sus últimos lanzamientos, afirmando así su posición como uno de los talentos creativos más llamativos de la nueva generación de artistas en España. Con un gran recibimiento...

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Concert Studio.
Lineup

Sebastián Cortés

Venue

Razzmatazz 2

Carrer de Pamplona, 88, 08018 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

