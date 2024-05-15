Top track

Ducks Ltd. - 18 Cigarettes

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ducks Ltd. + Hause Plants

Musicbox Lisboa
Wed, 15 May, 9:00 pm
GigsLisbon
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DUCKS LTD.

PT

Ducks Ltd. é uma banda de Toronto que conta com o guitarrista principal australiano Evan Lewis e o vocalista, baixista e guitarrista rítmico Tom McGreevy, nascido no Reino Unido e criado nos Estados Unidos. Como Ducks Ltd., os dois prospera...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

