DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
"BIOS ARE FOR THE WEAK!" Bear Ghost cried as they meekly tapped out a Spotify bio, pausing every minute or so to recover from a productive sob. Productive in the sense of how many fluid ounces of mucin, glucose, sodium, etc. they produced, but little else.
Read more
This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.