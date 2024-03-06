DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bear Ghost, Damn The Weather, Cochino

Soda Bar
Wed, 6 Mar, 7:30 pm
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Bear Ghost

"BIOS ARE FOR THE WEAK!" Bear Ghost cried as they meekly tapped out a Spotify bio, pausing every minute or so to recover from a productive sob. Productive in the sense of how many fluid ounces of mucin, glucose, sodium, etc. they produced, but little else. Read more

Event information

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bear Ghost

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

