DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Veeble is a reggae, hip hop, brass’n’roll experience with a tropical gypsy flavour. A spontaneous lively band of touring Italians delivering wondrous horns and low-down grooves that will get you up on your feet. What a treat to have them with us on our ope...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.