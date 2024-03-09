Top track

NASAYA - I SEE IT COMING

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nasaya

Space Banana
Sat, 9 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsBoise
From $26.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

NASAYA - I SEE IT COMING
Got a code?

About Nasaya

Multi-hyphenate musician and producer NASAYA brings a refreshing perspective to the electronic music landscape. Born and raised by the way of Reunion Island – a French island in the Indian Ocean – NASAYA grew up speaking French and Creole splitting his tim Read more

Event information

Join us as we welcome Nasaya to Space Banana for an exclusive 75 min set.

Support tba.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Half Weekend.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nasaya

Venue

Space Banana

816 West Bannock Street, Boise, Idaho 83702, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.