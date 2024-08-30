Top track

OSP Presents: Throw Down Bones (Fuzz Club) + The Glass Key + Monochromatic Visions

Strongroom Bar
Fri, 30 Aug, 7:45 pm
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐧, 𝐧𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝗙𝘂𝘇𝘇 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐬𝐲𝐜𝐡 𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘄 𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝗕𝗼...

Presented by Other Side Promotions.
Monochromatic Visions, The Glass Key, Throw Down Bones

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open7:45 pm
300 capacity

