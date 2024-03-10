DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The music of Large Plants (Ghost Box Records) could be characterised as psych rock, with this outing having a folkier, proggier and more fantastic feel than the heavier biker-rock of the 2022 debut. All tracks for both albums were recorded and performed en...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.