DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Large Plants

The Prince Albert
Sun, 10 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The music of Large Plants (Ghost Box Records) could be characterised as psych rock, with this outing having a folkier, proggier and more fantastic feel than the heavier biker-rock of the 2022 debut. All tracks for both albums were recorded and performed en...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Melting Vinyl.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Large Plants

Venue

The Prince Albert

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.