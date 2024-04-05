DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gabe Lee with special guest Allison Rose at Askew

Askew Bar & Lounge
Fri, 5 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$19.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for a great night of music with Nashville's Gabe Lee and special guest Allison Rose at Askew on Friday 4.5.24!!

8pm doors

9pm show

$17 advanced tickets

$20 day of/at the door

Gabe Lee

Equal parts classic songwriter and modern-day storyteller,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Askew
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gabe Lee

Venue

Askew Bar & Lounge

150 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

