hijss record release party

Pippo Stage
Sat, 9 Mar, 8:30 pm
GigsBolzano
About

Presented by POISON FOR SOULS

hijss (record release party) live Bolzano

+ Ananda Mida

From northern Italy's summits, through clouds and airplanes, a wall of sound spirals downhill as hijss marks it's birth. Stimulated by the musical instinct of the ban...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da POISON FOR SOULS DES MAURICE BELLOTTI.

Lineup

hijss

Venue

Pippo Stage

Parco Francesco Petrarca 12, 39100 Bolzano provincia autonoma di Bolzano, Italia
Doors open8:30 pm

