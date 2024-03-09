DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Presented by POISON FOR SOULS
hijss (record release party) live Bolzano
+ Ananda Mida
From northern Italy's summits, through clouds and airplanes, a wall of sound spirals downhill as hijss marks it's birth. Stimulated by the musical instinct of the ban...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.