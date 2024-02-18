DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LOVE.BRUNCH.DC | Valentine’s Edition

Ciel Social Club
Sun, 18 Feb, 1:00 pm
Food & drinkWashington D.C.
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
LOVE.BRUNCH.DC

Celebrate self love, your love or any special persons with us!

  • WHEN: Sunday, Feb 18, 2024
  • WHERE: CIEL ROOFTOP || 601 K Street NW WDC 20001
  • BRUNCH TIME: 1pm-4pm
  • DAY PARTY TIME: 4pm-9pm (Late Brunch 4pm -7pm)

For table reservations...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Soweto Global.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

601 K Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20001, United States
Doors open1:00 pm

Does the venue accept cash?

No, however, we take all major credit cards.

Can I add more people to my reservation?

Unfortunately, we are not able to add people to booked reservations as seating is extremely limited.

What is the dress code?

In order to support the celebratory environment of Ciel Social Club, we kindly request that all of our guests dress business casual or better (dress shorts are permitted). Please no hoodies, flip-flops/athletic sandals, athletic or cargo shorts, activewear, or sweats.

Dress code is strictly enforced.

Will the patio be open?

Weather Permitting, Yes.

Can I bring in my own cake?

Yes, however, we have $5 per person plating fee.

How do I make a bottle service reservation?

Text or WhatsApp 202-599-5352

