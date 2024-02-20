DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for Quinky Bingo and socialise with huns in the community!
A perfect opportunity to meet people before our play party on the 2nd March.
You can expect:
Break the ice with a Quinky Bingo round. Find someone on your bingo sheet whose done the dirt...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.