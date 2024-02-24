Top track

Vybz Kartel - Fever

Vybz Night

The Joiner on Worship
Sat, 24 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

About

London club night where we play music from the King of Dancehall ALL NIGHT. VYBZ KARTEL with his friends Spice, Popcaan, Beenie Man + MORE

This is a club night where you can come and listen to your VYBZ KARTEL favourites like Fever, Summertime, Wickedest...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by VIBE LDN.
Lineup

Venue

The Joiner on Worship

2-4 Paul St, London EC2A 4JH, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am

