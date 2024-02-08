Top track

Levitation Orchestra - Many in Body, One in Mind

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Levitation Orchestra

Windmill Brixton
Thu, 8 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LEVITATION ORCHESTRA - https://levitationorchestra.com/

Following their formation in 2018 by musical director Axel Kaner-Lidstrom, Levitation Orchestra has earned a reputation as a visionary artistic collective, whose dynamic live shows have built a follo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

XVNGO, Plumm, Levitation Orchestra

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

