Coffee Club

The Ton of Brix
Fri, 23 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We invite Bizarre Trax’ B.Love and Jhobei for a special extended b2b set to kick off our 2024 agenda. An impromptu b2b at ION festival in summer got eyes and ears turning. We can’t wait to bring more of the same magic to SW London on the 23rd Feb.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Ton of Brix.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

B.Love, Jhobei

Venue

The Ton of Brix

414 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LF, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

