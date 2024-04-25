DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BlueBelle + Special Guests

Paper Dress Vintage
Thu, 25 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Futuristic Retro band BlueBelle want to get you on the dance floor and make you feel delicious. They’ll be joined by gorgeous trio Chive for a night full of fun.

Mae BlueBelle yn gwahodd pob un i ymuno am noson lawen gyda cherddoriaeth ddyfodolaidd. Gyda...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BlueBelle.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

