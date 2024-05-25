DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SMILE EMPTY SOUL is a hard rock band that originated in Los Angeles, CA in the late 1990's and has stayed true to their brand of "no bullshit", "real as it gets" hard rock to this day. The band signed a major label record deal in 2003 to release their self
This show is primarily standing. If you have specific seating or accessibility needs please contact us at info@elktonmusichall.com
