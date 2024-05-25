Top track

Smile Empty Soul - Bottom of a Bottle

Smile Empty Soul: The Rhythm Of The War Drum Tour

Elkton Music Hall
Sat, 25 May, 7:00 pm
GigsElkton
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Smile Empty Soul

SMILE EMPTY SOUL is a hard rock band that originated in Los Angeles, CA in the late 1990's and has stayed true to their brand of "no bullshit", "real as it gets" hard rock to this day. The band signed a major label record deal in 2003 to release their self Read more

Event information

SMILE EMPTY SOUL is a hard rock band that originated in Los Angeles, CA in the late 1990's and has stayed true to their brand of "no bullshit", "real as it gets" hard rock to this day. The band signed a major label record deal in 2003 to release their self...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Grandeur, Kamenar, Hearts & Hand Grenades and 1 more

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

FAQs

Is this show seated or standing?

This show is primarily standing. If you have specific seating or accessibility needs please contact us at info@elktonmusichall.com

