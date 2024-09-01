Top track

Robyn Hitchcock - The Ghost in You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Robyn Hitchcock

The Crescent
Sun, 1 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Robyn Hitchcock - The Ghost in You
Got a code?

About

Robyn Hitchcock @ The Crescent

This is a 16+ event
Please Please You presents…
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Robyn Hitchcock

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.