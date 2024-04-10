DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BEA AND HER BUSINESS

Point Ephémère
Wed, 10 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

BEA AND HER BUSINESS

Une nouvelle voix puissante avec un flair pour des paroles perspicaces, spirituelles et brutalement honnêtes, Bea & Her Business — alias Bea Wheeler, chanteuse, compositrice et multi-instrumentiste de 19 ans, basée à Londres — explore...

Tout public
Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE ET AEG PRESENTS FRANCE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.