RETRO5PECTIVE: 20 YEARS OF DEADMAU5

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
Thu, 2 May, 8:00 pm
DJNew York
From $65.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

Sign up for limited presale access here: https://app.hive.co/l/3ub7k7

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

A limited number of tables are available. To make a reservation please email reservations@avant-gardner.com.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Avant Gardner.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

deadmau5

Venue

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

