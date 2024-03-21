Top track

Cristoph + Spencer + Dosem b2b Simon Doty (MMW)

La Otra
Thu, 21 Mar, 4:00 pm
DJMiami
From $28.60

About

Cristoph + Spencer brown return with a few Special Guests to La Otra for Miami Music Week 2024!

Thursday March 21th 2024

Venue: LA OTRA

Address: 55NE 24th ST , MIAMI FL 33137 ( WYNWOOD)

Hours:4PM - 11PM

Dresscode: Relaxed Casual

Lineup:

CRISTOPH

SP...

This is a 21+ event
Apex Presents x Pitch Park
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cristoph, Spencer Brown, Dosem and 1 more

Venue

La Otra

55 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, Florida 33137, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

