AMOUR SOCIAL CLUB

Le Bal Perdu
Fri, 9 Feb, 7:00 pm
DJMontreuil
Free
About

Les ami.es, il est temps de reprendre du service

Pour la première édition de l'année, on est de retour au berceau : le Bal Perdu ! Pour ce faire, on a demandé à Orneinei de préparer un line up de qualité. Elle sera donc accompagnée de Station Biche et 99K...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Amar Social Club.
Lineup

Venue

Le Bal Perdu

2 Rue Charles Graindorge, 93170 Bagnolet, France
Doors open7:00 pm

