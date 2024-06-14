DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Simple Kid

YES The Pink Room
Fri, 14 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FORM Presents

SIMPLE KID

+ Special Guests

Friday 14th June 2024

Manchester, Yes (Pink Room)

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Simple Kid

Venue

YES The Pink Room

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

