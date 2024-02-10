DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝗦𝗔𝗕𝟭𝟬 ❑ 𝗣𝗢𝗣𝗣𝗘 ❑ #carnivalSanremo 🎭💐
+ FINALE di SANREMO viewing party!
Gran FIESTA alla corte di POPPE dove mentre è carnevale...si aspetta insieme la gran finalona di #SANREMO 2024 con viewing party Live nel salotto del MONK* e annunciazio...
