POPPE - carnivalSanremo

Monk - Sala Teatro
Sat, 10 Feb, 10:30 pm
GigsRoma
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
𝗦𝗔𝗕𝟭𝟬 ❑ 𝗣𝗢𝗣𝗣𝗘 ❑ #carnivalSanremo 🎭💐

+ FINALE di SANREMO viewing party!

Gran FIESTA alla corte di POPPE dove mentre è carnevale...si aspetta insieme la gran finalona di #SANREMO 2024 con viewing party Live nel salotto del MONK* e annunciazio...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

