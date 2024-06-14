DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LOVEBITES

New Cross Inn
Fri, 14 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Till The Wheels and New Cross Live presents

LOVEBITES

Lovebites is a Japanese all-female heavy metal band, formed in 2016 by former Destrose members Miho and Haruna. Its lineup consists of Fami on bass, Haruna on drums, Midori and Miyako on guitar, and A...

14+ (under 16s to be accompanied)
Presented by New Cross Inn.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LOVEBITES

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

