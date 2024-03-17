DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Loto des kids

Blonde Venus
Sun, 17 Mar, 3:00 pm
WorkshopBordeaux
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Carton plein ! Et oui, c'est le retour du loto spécial kids et à Blonde Venus vous n'êtes pas sans savoir que l’amusement c’est du sérieux. Rendez-vous dimanche 17 mars dès 15h sous le chapiteau de la belle Blonde Venus pour une après-midi en famille rempl...

Tout public
Présenté par BLONDE VENUS.
Venue

Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Doors open3:00 pm

