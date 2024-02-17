DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sebright Arms presents an unusual amount of fresh talent on this 4-band corker - Freddy Merkky, the "punk-with-some-funk-in-him", is coming over to ours to headline a bill featuring the likes of Test Plan (London dance-punk), Chimer (Hastings punk/indie) a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.