NANO RAIES
Music has always been a deep-rooted passion that I never dared to touch upon until the war in Syria taught me that life is worth living. My passion for music became the most precious and empowering aspect of my life. I still remember how I alwa
See our Latest edition of Women In World Music, with the alluring & talented voices of Nano Raies & Mona Miari. The event on Feb. 28th will be a celebration of Arabic Culture through music and song.
