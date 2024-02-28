Top track

Thawret Shaab (Bella Ciao)

Women In World Music: Nano Raies & Mona Miari

DROM
Wed, 28 Feb, 6:30 pm
$23.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Nano Raies

NANO RAIES

Music has always been a deep-rooted passion that I never dared to touch upon until the war in Syria taught me that life is worth living. My passion for music became the most precious and empowering aspect of my life. I still remember how I alwa Read more

Event information

See our Latest edition of Women In World Music, with the alluring & talented voices of Nano Raies & Mona Miari. The event on Feb. 28th will be a celebration of Arabic Culture through music and song.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DROM.
Lineup

Nano Raies

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

