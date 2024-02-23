Top track

Dave Sorrendino - Fallen

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dave Sorrendino & Friends @ The Virgil

The Virgil
Fri, 23 Feb, 6:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dave Sorrendino - Fallen
Got a code?

About

MajorStage Presents: Dave Sorrendino & Friends @ The Virgil

Featuring: Dave Sorrendino, Lànre, LADDERS & ANWOY & Darling Darling.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Major Stage.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lánre, Darling Darling

Venue

The Virgil

4519 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.