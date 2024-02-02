Top track

SHIBA SAN

Kemistry
Fri, 2 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJFort Lauderdale
From $27.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Shiba San

French DJ and producer Shiba San blends French hip-hop beat sampling with Chicago house to create his soul-informed hip-hop dance fusion. His breakout track ‘Okay’, “changed the way we listened to music”, according to Dancing Astronaut. He has since become Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

SHIBA SAN is coming to Kemistry Nightclub for an incredible night. Get ready to come bond with us!

For table reservations please email/text:

VIP@kemistrynightclub.com

(954) 297- 9255

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Insomniac.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shiba San

Venue

Kemistry

307 Southwest 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

