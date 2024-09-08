Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

G Flip

SWG3 Warehouse
Sun, 8 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsGlasgow
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FORM Presents

G FLIP

+ Special Guests

This is a 14+ event (under 16s with an adult)
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

G Flip

Venue

SWG3 Warehouse

100 Eastvale Pl, Stobcross Rd, Glasgow G3 8QG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

