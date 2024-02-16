Top track

RL Grime - Around Me

Lunar Eclipse: RL Grime

The Brooklyn Hangar
Fri, 16 Feb, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
About RL Grime

New York-based RL Grime first found fame as a teenager in 2013, delivering viral remixes of Chief Keef’s ‘Love Sosa’ and Kanye West’s ‘Mercy’. Since then, he’s counted Tony Hawk, Pharrell, Shaquille O’Neal, Neil deGrasse Tyson and author R.L. Stine (whose Read more

Event information

Introducing Lunar Eclipse, a first-of-its-kind two-week electric dance music experience at Brooklyn Hangar, celebrating the Lunar New Year. Don't miss out on an unforgettable lineup of world-renowned A-list DJs. This extraordinary event is set to unfold on...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by DEG x APOLLO x IGNITE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

RL Grime

Venue

The Brooklyn Hangar

2 52nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11232, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

