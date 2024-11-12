DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SPRINTS

Marble Factory
Tue, 12 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

FORM Presents

SPRINTS

+ Special Guests

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SPRINTS

Venue

Marble Factory

74-78 Avon St, Bristol BS2 0PX
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.