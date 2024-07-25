Top track

Strung Out + Belvedere

Lido
Thu, 25 Jul, 7:00 pm
€21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

STRUNG OUT – DEAD REBELLION BIO

It was always going to be different. Regardless of what ended up happening between Strung Out’s previous record—2019’s Songs Of Armor And Devotion—and this new collection of songs, it was always the band’s intention to step...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Lido Kultur- & Veranstaltungs GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Strung Out, Belvedere

Lido

Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

