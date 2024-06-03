Top track

Subhumans, FEA, Dropdead

Alchemy
Mon, 3 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$23.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Subhumans are one of the most influential bands from the UK Anarcho-Punk scene of the 80’s

All ages
Intrinsic Events and Alchemy Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Subhumans

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

