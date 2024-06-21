DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Epic Rap Battles of History

The 100 Club
Fri, 21 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Epic Rap Battles of History (from Los Angeles, USA) is a comedy rap series created by Nice Peter and EpicLLOYD which pits notable historical and pop culture figures against one another in a rap battle format. The series has amassed over 4 billion views on...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 100 Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Epic Rap Battles of History

Venue

The 100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

