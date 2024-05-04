Top track

Antelias

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ko Shin Moon + Cemento Atlantico

Bronson
Sat, 4 May, 9:00 pm
GigsRavenna
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Antelias
Got a code?

About

Li abbiamo conosciuti sulla spiaggia dell’Hana-Bi nel 2022 per la nona edizione di Beaches Brew Festival, dove ci hanno fatto ballare sulla spiaggia, e questa volta tornano a trovarci indoor al Bronson Club!

Ko Shin Moon è un duo electro folk guidato da N...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bronson Produzioni

Lineup

Cemento Atlantico, Ko Shin Moon

Venue

Bronson

Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.